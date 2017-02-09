Primetime Jazz – 9 February 2017

Presented by John Burke. Tonight the music is 99.9% Big Band Jazz – swinging through the 1940’s, the 1950’s and the 1960’s – with many big name artists and bands. Listen in for some great music, some blues, some dance time, some fun – orchestral, small combo and stunning vocalists.

Track Artist Album

It's been such a long long time Harry James / Helen Forrest The Mellow Horn (Mr Trumpet) (1971)

One on the house Harry James The Mellow Horn (Mr Trumpet) (1971)

In a sentimental mood Harry James The Mellow Horn (Mr Trumpet) (1971)

Moon over Cuba Duke Ellington The Duke & His Men (1955)

Morning Glory Duke Ellington The Duke & His Men (1955)

It don't mean a thing June Christy Big Band Specials (1962)

The kid from Red Bank Count Basie The Atomic Mr Basie (1958)

Music Maestro Please Tommy Dorsey This is Tommy Dorsey (1971)

Flying Home Charlie Barnet More Charlie Barnet! (1959)

Russian lullaby Bunny Berigan Bunny (1959)

Sobbin' Blues Bunny Berigan Bunny (1959)

Frenesi June Christy Big Band Specials (1962)

Crazy Rhythm Benny Carter Ork Further Definitions (1961)

Arthur Murray taught me to dance in a hurry Jimmy Dorsey Ork / Helen O'Connell The Best of Jimmy Dorsey (1975)

Brazil Jimmy Dorsey Ork / Bob Eberly The Best of Jimmy Dorsey (1975)

Flight of the Foo Birds Count Basie The Atomic Mr Basie (1958)

Mama, I wanna make rhythm Jack Harris Ork The Golden Age of British Dance Bands 1938-1939

Night Train Lionel Hampton Ork Hamp's Big Band (1959)

Take the A Train Stan Kenton & His Ork Stan Kenton Today (1972)

Blue Skies Benny Goodman Live at Carnegie Hall (1938) (1987 reissue)

Loch Lomond Benny Goodman Live at Carnegie Hall (1938) (1987 reissue)

Sunny side of the street Sy Oliver & His Ork Sentimental Sy (1958)

Sometimes I'm happy Gene Krupa Ork Gene Krupa plays Gerry Mulligan Arrangements (1959)

Ac-Cen-Tchu-Ate the positive Ella Fitzgerald The Harold Arlen Songbook (1984)

I cover the waterfront Woody Herman The Herd rides again (1958)

Sinbad the Sailor Woody Herman The Herd rides again (1958)

Flaming reeds and Screaming Brass Jimmie Lunceford Ork The Complete Jimmie Lunceford Collection 1939-1940 (1981)

T'aint what you do Jimmie Lunceford Ork The Complete Jimmie Lunceford Collection 1939-1940 (1981)

At Last Glenn Miller / Ray Eberle The Swing Years (1972)

Blues in the night Ella Fitzgerald The Harold Arlen Songbook (1984)

Tippin' In Erskine Hawkins & His Ork The Swing Years (1972)

Esquire Swank Duke Ellington Jazz for people who hate jazz (1954)

Caravan Bunny Berigan Jazz for people who hate jazz (1954)