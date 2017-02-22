Primetime Jazz – 23 February 2017
23 Feb 2017
Presented by John Burke. Going modern tonight, bop, post bop, jazz fusion with melodies, rhythms and songs to die for. Happy listening. Stay Cool.
Track Artist Album
07 Blues Greg Coffin Trio It's neither either or, it's both and (2008) A
Procedencia Greg Duncan Chicago, Barcelona Connections (2012)
Burning Bridges Klaus Suonsaari Something in common (1998)
Yeti Hardcoretet Do it live (2012)
Gross Rexman David Rex Quintet Collision Course (1998) A
Close your eyes Mary Stallings Feelin' Good (2015)
Earthlings Pat Martino Think Tank (2003)
Circle Miles Davis Miles Smiles (1967)
Basin Street Blues Shirley Horn I remember Miles (1998)
Smash Up Browne, Haywood, Stevens King, Dude, Dunce (1996) A
The Sheriff Modern Jazz Quartet The Sheriff (1964)
Life wasn't meant to be easy Ritsuko Fu Mon (2002) A
Catching up with me Juliann Kuchoki Blue Green Girl (2013)
Meaning in sights unseen Tim Stevens Ears for civil engines (1996) A
Growlin' Dan Cecile McLorin Salvant For one to love (2015)
No Moe Sonny Rollins & the Modern Jazz Quartet Sonny Rollins & the Modern Jazz Quartet (1953)
L'il Darling Mary Stallings Feelin' Good (2015)
Scotch & Water Nat Adderley Quartet Naturally! (1961)
Wives & Lovers Cecile McLorin Salvant For one to love (2015)
Modern Single Man Kerkko Koskinen Ork Jazz from Finland 2013 (2013)
Herzog Bobby Hutcherson Out of the Blue: The Art of the Improvisers (1995)