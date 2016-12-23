Primetime Jazz 22/12/16
23 Dec 2016
CD Santa Presenter
Track Artist Album
all blues jeff colella lotus blossom
walk on by fred fried core bacharach
deep in a dream luke thompson one by one A
summertime in venice charlie mariano an american in italy
oas dance guido manusardi the village fair
tears for esbjorn jazz at the berlin philharmonic lost hero
tock tick simon heselev tock tick A
flesh/my baby ken nordine son of word jazz
early summer ryo fukui scenery A
acupuncture openings steve coleman synovial joints
consequence of love/in fashion gregory porter take me to the alley
hello and goodbye mike stewart serenity A
angel paul grabowski solo A
your technique julia hulsmann a clear midnight
happy xmas ron aprea tribute to john lennon
lord watch over me brad mehldau 10yrs solo