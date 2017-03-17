Primetime Jazz 16-3-17
17 Mar 2017
Presenter; Michael McEwan
(the CD Santa)
Track Artist Album
My Funny Valentine/Taking a Chance on Love Barbara Carroll Trio Complete Recordings 51-55
I Cover the Waterfront Chris Thile/Brad Mehldau Chris Thile/Brad Mehldau
Behind the Yashmak The Royal Stockholm Philharmonic EST Symphony
More Than a Woman/ In Heaven Gregory Porter Take Me to the Alley
I've Got the World on a String/Lullaby of Birdland Barbara Carroll Trio Complete Recordings 51-55
Try a Little Tenderness Al Jrreau Tenderness
Bro Dolphy James Carter Present Tense
Ezriel/Kutiel John Zorn Book of Angels: Vol. 14
Panama Luke Thompson One by One
God Bless the Child/The Way You Look Tonight Warne Marsh The Un-Issued 1975 Recordings
I'm Glad There Is You Barbara Carroll Trio Complete Recordings 51-55
I'll Be Seeing You Jonathan Kriesberg Night Songs
The Cat Mike Stewart Serenity
Elusive Gary Smulyan Royalty Live at Le Duc