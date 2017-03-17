Primetime Jazz 16-3-17

Presenter; Michael McEwan

(the CD Santa)

Track Artist Album

My Funny Valentine/Taking a Chance on Love Barbara Carroll Trio Complete Recordings 51-55

I Cover the Waterfront Chris Thile/Brad Mehldau Chris Thile/Brad Mehldau

Behind the Yashmak The Royal Stockholm Philharmonic EST Symphony

More Than a Woman/ In Heaven Gregory Porter Take Me to the Alley

I've Got the World on a String/Lullaby of Birdland Barbara Carroll Trio Complete Recordings 51-55

Try a Little Tenderness Al Jrreau Tenderness

Bro Dolphy James Carter Present Tense

Ezriel/Kutiel John Zorn Book of Angels: Vol. 14

Panama Luke Thompson One by One

God Bless the Child/The Way You Look Tonight Warne Marsh The Un-Issued 1975 Recordings

I'm Glad There Is You Barbara Carroll Trio Complete Recordings 51-55

I'll Be Seeing You Jonathan Kriesberg Night Songs

The Cat Mike Stewart Serenity