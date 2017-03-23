Prime Time Jazz Playlist Thursday March 23rd 2017

Prepared & presented by Malcolm S Elliott

Track Artist Album

Yama Yama Man Derek Dalton /Phoenix Jazz Band Up over to Down Under A

The way you look tonight Janet Seidel The way you wear your hat A

I only have eyes for you Andre Previn, Joe Pass, Ray Brown After Hours

Ellington Medley Billy Eckstine & Quincy Jones Billy Eckstine & Quincy Jones at Basin Street East

Royal Garden Blues Derek Dalton /Phoenix Jazz Band Up over to Down Under A

Frenesi Artie Shaw Big Band Bash

Close to you etype Jazz Martini Blue A

Arabella’s Fancy Daved Dallwitz Ragtime Ensemble Hooked on Ragtime -2 A

Marie Tommy Dorsey Tommy Dorsey

Contrasts Jimmy Dorsey Contrasts

Roundalay Oscar Peterson Trio /Clark Terry Oscar Peterson Trio+One -Clark Terry

Creole Love Call Adelaide Hall /Duke Ellington Adelaide Hall – A Centenary Celebration

Too marvellous for words Katie Noonan Two of a kind A

Baby won’t you please come home /My Monday Date /Everybody loves my baby Dixieland Jazz Sweet Georgia Brown

Peter Gunn Theme Lucky Seven Lucky Seven A

Blue Skies Al Jolson Let me sing & I’m happy

Zebra Walk Charles Kynard The best of Acid Jazz

Comes love Janet Seidel The way you wear your hat A

Move Miles Davis The complete birth of the Cool

Yeh, Yeh etype Jazz Martini Blue A

Ma Billy Eckstine & Quincy Jones Billy Eckstine & Quincy Jones at Basin Street East