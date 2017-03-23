Prime Time Jazz Playlist Thursday March 23rd 2017
23 Mar 2017
Prepared & presented by Malcolm S Elliott
Track Artist Album
Yama Yama Man Derek Dalton /Phoenix Jazz Band Up over to Down Under A
The way you look tonight Janet Seidel The way you wear your hat A
I only have eyes for you Andre Previn, Joe Pass, Ray Brown After Hours
Ellington Medley Billy Eckstine & Quincy Jones Billy Eckstine & Quincy Jones at Basin Street East
Royal Garden Blues Derek Dalton /Phoenix Jazz Band Up over to Down Under A
Frenesi Artie Shaw Big Band Bash
Close to you etype Jazz Martini Blue A
Arabella’s Fancy Daved Dallwitz Ragtime Ensemble Hooked on Ragtime -2 A
Marie Tommy Dorsey Tommy Dorsey
Contrasts Jimmy Dorsey Contrasts
Roundalay Oscar Peterson Trio /Clark Terry Oscar Peterson Trio+One -Clark Terry
Creole Love Call Adelaide Hall /Duke Ellington Adelaide Hall – A Centenary Celebration
Too marvellous for words Katie Noonan Two of a kind A
Baby won’t you please come home /My Monday Date /Everybody loves my baby Dixieland Jazz Sweet Georgia Brown
Peter Gunn Theme Lucky Seven Lucky Seven A
Blue Skies Al Jolson Let me sing & I’m happy
Zebra Walk Charles Kynard The best of Acid Jazz
Comes love Janet Seidel The way you wear your hat A
Move Miles Davis The complete birth of the Cool
Yeh, Yeh etype Jazz Martini Blue A
Ma Billy Eckstine & Quincy Jones Billy Eckstine & Quincy Jones at Basin Street East
Chicken Lickin’ Funk Inc. The best of Acid Jazz