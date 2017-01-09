Pompoota – 100 years! Graeme & Colleen Buchan – Training WW1+2 Returned Servicemen for a new life

You’re invited! One hundred years to the day, on Sunday 22nd January 2017 the sleepy little Riverland town of Pompoota will come alive as hundreds of visitors and dignitaries descend on it to take part in a significant celebration and re-enactment … the opening of the Pompoota Hall in 1917.

What’s so special about that particular Hall? Well, it takes a well earned place in Australian history, and in particular in regard to early settlement along the River Murray; Training of Returned Servicemen from World Wars One and Two; and the Soldier Settlement Scheme. Its opening made South Australia the first state to put in place a formal repatriation plan for returning soldiers, who by this time were coming home from the Western Front battlefields of 1916, including Fromelles, Pozieres and Mouquet Farm.

It’s an amazing story that includes a little grey tractor called a ‘Fergie’, a French General, and Commander of the Australian & New Zealand Forces, General Birdwood. Pompoota residents Graeme and Colleen Buchan chat about the Centenary celebration exhibition, and invite listeners to attend.

Interviewer Helen Meyer

