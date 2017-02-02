Political Donations – Anthony Whealy

Earlier this week, the Australian Electoral Commission published its annual figures on political donations, disclosing information such as who donated, how much they donated and how much was donated in total to each party.

What was also inadvertently disclosed in this report is the lack of transparency within Australia’s political donations system. Of the donations made in the past year, over $70 million worth came from undisclosed sources, which makes up 49% of all donations. While this may sound shocking and detrimental to democracy, under the current system, it’s entirely legal.

Chairman of Transparency International Australia, Anthony Whealy joined us this morning to discuss the problems with the political donations system and the road to reform.

Produced By: Milly Schultz-Boylen

Image Source: J.J. Harrison