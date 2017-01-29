Police Increase and Family Violence

An increase in police recruits in Victoria has been announced as a way of tackling family violence. Associate Professor Marie Segrave joined Jennie to speak about what more can be done to curb this issue in the future.

If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, domestic or family violence call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.

Produced by Tom Mann