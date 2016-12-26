Playback 808’s Chance of a Lifetime

Playback 808 is an Adelaide-based independent record label, founded by Gabriel Akon in 2011.

The label produces an eclectic mix of hip-hop, rhythm & blues and neo-soul music.

They have recently been given the chance of a lifetime to perform at next year’s Clipsal 500, having been selected out of over 100 submissions from other local acts.

Ian was joined in the studio by two members from Playback 808

