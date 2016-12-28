Platypus Diabetes Treatment

Latest research lead by the University of Adelaide has shown an evolutionary change to the insulin regulation in both the platypus and the echidna.

The same hormone produced in the gut of the platypus to regulate blood glucose is also found to be produced in their venom.

This could ultimately pave the way for treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Lead Researcher and Professor Frank Grutzner joined us in the studio to talk about his work.

Image from Wikimedia