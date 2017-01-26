Planned Obsolescence and The Right to Repair: A Chat with Kyle Wiens

While many of us like to think we have control over the lifetime of our devices, tech companies have been sneakily trying to control when we buy new products by using parts that degrade over time and prevent us from repairing them ourselves.

Not everyone, however has stood by idly and allowed these companies to control their purchases. Since the early 2000s, Kyle Wiens has been fighting planned obsolescence and providing people with the knowledge to unlock, modify and repair their possessions on his website, iFixit.



Breakfast producer Milly Schultz-Boylen spoke to Kyle earlier on about what iFixit does and more.

Produced by Milly Schultz-Boylen

Image sourced from Flickr