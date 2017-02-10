PIXELS RISING PLAYLIST – 8th OF FEBRUARY 2017

This week Sam (Small Sexy) was unfortunately missing, but Chell and Mully held down the fort and talked about games not including The Beginner’s Guide but including Overcooked, new mobile game Fire Emblem Heroes, and minigame Good Impression. We covered a couple of news stories including counterfeit Pokemon cards being sold by the Australian Post, Timezone’s return, the haze surrounding G2A.com, and most notably, Mully’s awesome trip to RTX Sydney over the weekend, where he played Aussie indie games, interviewed Greg Miller and Tim Gettys, and just generally lived it up! Plus we played tracks from our featured chiptune artist Petriform from his PWYW album Don’t Worry, You’re Great!

Track Artist Album

Super Dog Park Petriform Don't Worry, You're Great!

ra-mu-ne Snail's House Ordinary Songs

TRNDSTTR (Lucian Remix) Black Coast

Black Sheep Metric Scott Pilgrim vs. The World

Unit for Rent Petriform Don't Worry, You're Great!

Scuttlebug Millionaire Petriform Don't Worry, You're Great!

Marble Soda Shawn Wasabi

I Would Do Anything For You Foster the People Torches