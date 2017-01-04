Pixels Rising Playlist – 4th of January 2017

For our final Christmas break pre record, we reviewed Orwell, a surveillance thriller published by Australian indie game publishing house ‘Surprise Attack Games’, and we played another episode of ZAP! Radio, as the Zap boys discussed open world games from Fallout to Skyrim and GTA, and what is the current state of the open world nation and where is it headed?

Along with our review we heard some tracks from Tkay Maidza, Mega Ran, Wolf Alice and more!

Track Artist Album

Shelter Porter Robinson and Madeon Shelter Single

1993 (No Chill) [feat. Jess Kent] Paces Vacation

Tokyo Hands Mega Ran, Doug Funnie, Mr. Miranda To Japan With Love

Stranger (feat. Elliphant) Peking Duk Stranger Single A

Simulation Tkay Maidza TKAY A

Freazy Wolf Alice My Love Is Cool

Fading Vallis Alps Fading Single A

Nebulso (Cloudy Forest) aivi & surasshu Single Remix