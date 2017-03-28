Pixels Rising Playlist – 28th of March 2017

Our last show of March as we get slowly closer to our fiftieth show in two weeks time! We continued our chats about the Outlast 2 classification controversy as the game is now unbanned and will be coming to Australia digitally and physically next month. Jon Tron’s voice being removed from Yooka-Laylee has been dominating the news over the past week so we dove into whether it was the right decision or not by Playtronic (the devs behind YL) and content creators responsibilities in regards to their audience.

Developers Team Cherry have announced Hollow Knight has sold over 65,000 copies (Congrats!) and we finally got around to chatting about the fantastic indie action platformer on the show. Seriously it is incredible.

Our playlist featured tracks from Gorillaz upcoming new album coming out in late April, we played a synth filled remix of Miami Horror’s Real Slow from Melbourne’s Dream Fiend and a couple of delightful electronic tunes from artist Tenkitsune’s EP Wonderland Dream. Rounding it all out was Boba Beach, a tune Chell originally sent to Mully, which then Mully then found and also sent to Chell. You can listen back to the track Chell won’t be letting Mully forget about anytime soon below!

Check out the full playlist below for more details AND be sure to check out our very own Spotify playlist, where you can listen back to every track we have ever played on the show!

You can follow us on our Twitter and Facebook pages for updates about the show and listen in to Pixels Rising every Wednesday evening from 7:00pm to 9:00pm on Radio Adelaide, through digital radio, online and 101.5FM.

Track Artist Album

Jamaica Van She Idea of Happiness A

Main Theme Squid Squad Splatoon OST

Real Slow (Dream Fiend Remix) Miami Horror Real Slow Remixs A

We Got The Power (feat. Jehnny Beth) Gorillaz Humanz

Hiya! Tenkitsune Wonderland Dream EP

Boba Beach Grynpyret Boba Beach

Andromeda Gorillaz Humanz

Wonderland Dream Tenkitsune Wonderland Dream EP