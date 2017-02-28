Pixels Rising Playlist – 28th of February 2017

After being on Wednesday nights for almost a year, a number of timetable changes at Radio Adelaide has meant Weeboo Rising has moved to a new timeslot. Same time! But new day. So from now on catch us at 7pm to 9pm every Tuesday evening 😀 😀 😀

On our first Tuesday show, we talked about our trip to Melbourne, which has cool af gaming bars and we just had to talk about the latest Overwatch updates. For our topic of the week we took a look at bosses in video games and what relevance they have in more modern narrative focused experiences, which Chell and Mully find themselves playing the most.

Plus we played a bunch of tracks from our featured chiptune artist Tom Foolery and the Family Jewellery and some new dope electronic tracks Chell has been digging recently!

Check out the full playlist below for more details AND be sure to check out our very own Spotify playlist, where you can listen back to every track we have ever played on the show!

You can follow us on our Twitter and Facebook pages for updates about the show and listen in to Pixels Rising every Wednesday evening from 7:00pm to 9:00pm on Radio Adelaide, through digital radio, online and 101.5FM.

Track Artist Album

Burnt Toast Tom Foolery and the Family Jewellery All in a Day's Work A

Nonsense (feat. Mark Foster) Madeon Adventure

Goodbye to a World Porter Robinson Worlds

Hot Sands Tom Foolery and the Family Jewellery All in a Day's Work A

Third Time Lucky Tom Foolery and the Family Jewellery Overdub A

Sad Machine x You're On (Mix) Porter Robinson x Madeon Ezze Lefinanco Mix

Crazy (Alison Wonderland remix) Lido Remix

Digital Witness St Vincent St Vincent

fuka fuka ofuton Snail's House