Pixels Rising Playlist – 22nd of February 2017

Our last Wednesday night show before our move to Tuesday nights from 7pm to 9pm!

Sam and Mully gave their initial impressions of Stardew Valley, while Chell and Mully gushed over how good Crypt of the Necrodancer is along with the latest local and international news, including news about a new Overwatch character! To say Mully was excited, is an understatement.

For our topic of the week we discussed the most recent episode of “mainstream media says games are bad and we have no idea what they are talking about”, with a number of big Australian TV networks chucking a hissy fit over a GTA mod, made SEVEN years ago, which allows you to play as police officers in NSW Police uniform. Baffling we know.

On a sad note, Sam is going to be away from the show for an indefinite time, as he has a lot of his plate at the moment, but fear not! Sam (Small Sexy to his friends) will make it back when he can. But we will miss his segways and eSports expertise in the meantime. :'(

Balancing out all this Stardew Valley and criticism of mainstream media, we played a couple of tracks from the delightful Necrodancer soundtrack and some of the latest electronic tunes we’ve come across.

Check out the full playlist below for more details AND be sure to check out our very own Spotify playlist, where you can listen back to every track we have ever played on the show!

You can follow us on our Twitter and Facebook pages for updates about the show and listen in to Pixels Rising every Wednesday evening from 7:00pm to 9:00pm on Radio Adelaide, through digital radio, online and 101.5FM.

Track Artist Album

Chameleon Pnau Chameleon A

Crypteque Danny Baranowsky Crypt of the Necrodancer Soundtrack

Disco Descent Danny Baranowsky Crypt of the Necrodancer Soundtrack

Sparkle Snail's House Sparkle

Won't Let Go (feat. Juu) Konac Won't Let Go

Shooting Stars Bag Raiders Bag Raiders A

Lady (Hear Me Tonight) Modjo Lady

Out of Your Hands Niterunner Out of Your Hands A