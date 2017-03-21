Pixels Rising Playlist – 21st of March 2017

This week on the show we talked our current gaming addictions with Mully having become obsessed with Gwent, the standalone card game from Witcher 3 and Chell in deep with Hollow Knight! Plus we discussed Outlast 2 being banned in Australia in the lead up to its April release and our opinions on classification and censorship in games and where to draw the line.

With Miami Horror playing at Fat Controller this Friday and their latest EP out last week, we just had to play another tune from them along with some new tracks from Solstis and Cleopold. And of course some sweet chip tunes from previous featured chiptunes artists Slime Girls and Meganeko.

