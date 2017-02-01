Pixels Rising Playlist – 1st of February 2017

Our first show of February featured our first dating simulator review, playing the silly and wonderful “A Hot Date”, and in depth discussion of the Stanley Parable and cherishing our memories of Good Game.

Plus we played tracks from our featured chiptune artist for this week Tobokegao and of course played some ripper electronic tracks for your enjoyment!!

Track Artist Album

Hideaway (feat. Savoi) WRLD Hideaway

Sherbet Tobokegao Picnic

Birthday Party Tobokegao Picnic

Tired Tobokegao Picnic

Hypnotised Flamingo Hypnotised Single A

Histroy Cosmo's Midnight History Single A

Why Tobokegao Picnic