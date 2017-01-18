Pixels Rising Playlist – 18th of January 2017

David Rennie from Heroes of Play joined Mully on the show tonight while Chell and Sam were away. They talked Overwatch (surprise surprise), Oxenfree and the Nintendo Switch reveal, and whether either of them will be picking up the hybrid console at launch.

Tunes from our featured chiptune artist Dubmood filled our airwaves along with tracks from Aus artists Swimming and Jamatar and we surfed the electronic rhythms with Ice Choir’s Windsurf from their latest album.

Track Artist Album

Miku (feat. Hatsune Miku) Anamanaguchi Miku Single

Lepus Rising Jamatar Journeys A

Triplebrie Swimming Yes, Tonight A

Krutfotbool Dubmood Best of 2001-2003

Windsurf Ice Choir Designs In Rhythm

Chiptune Dubmood Lost Floppies Vol.2

Power Without The Price Dubmood Chiptune/Power With The Price Single

Badlands Dubmood Badlands