Pixels Rising Playlist – 11th of January 2017

The Pixels Rising team are back for their first show of the year! Sam, Chell and Mully return to chat all the local news and international news from the past couple of weeks, plus go over all the games we hit up over the break. And we discussed our most anticipated Australian games for 2017, including Hollow Knight, Need to Know, Icebox, Paradigm and The Adventure Pals.

For our playlist we played a number of beats from our featured chiptune artist for the week Anamanaguchi and some tracks from Highasakite and local Adelaide electronic producer Strict Face.

Track Artist Album

Another WInter Anamanaguchi Scott Pilgrim vs the World Game Official Soundtrack

Pop It Anamanaguchi Pop It

Golden Ticket Highasakite Camp Echo

Prom Night (Lindsay Lowend Remix) Anamanaguchi Endless Fantasy

Sushi Box Anamanaguchi Scott Pilgrim vs the World Game Official Soundtrack

Rock It Out Crush Effect

Miku (feat. Hatsune Miku) Anamanaguchi Miku Single