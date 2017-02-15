Pixels Rising – Interview with Chris Larkin Composer for Hollow Knight

Local Adelaide developer Team Cherry are releasing their debut title Hollow Knight on the 24th of February and it is one of our most anticipated games for 2017! But Team Cherry haven’t made the game all by themselves, and recruited Adelaide award winning composer and sound designer Christopher Larkin, to compose the soundtrack.

Chell and Mully had the chance to catch up with Chris and chat about his work on Hollow Knight, his experience reworking the original sound design from Pac-man for the mobile game Pac-man 256 and his advice on how to become a composer and sound designer for video games.

You can find his soundtracks for Hollow Knight and Expand on his Bandcamp page and follow Chris on Twitter to keep up to date on his latest projects.

Listen to the whole interview in the podcast below and on our iTunes page which has all our interviews uploaded! You can follow Pixels Rising on our Twitter and Facebook pages for updates about the show, and listen in to Pixels Rising every Wednesday evening from 7:00pm to 9:00pm on Radio Adelaide, through digital radio, online and 101.5FM.