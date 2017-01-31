Pixels Rising – Featured Chiptune Artist Tobokegao

Our first featured Japanese chiptune artist for 2017 is Tobokegao, who hails from Japan’s capital Tokyo. Using the the popular program Little Sound DJ, he creates dancy chiptunes which features plenty of jazzy and blues feels, which will have you humming along in no time.

Under the well known chiptune label ‘CheapBeats‘, Tobokegao released his latest album ‘Picnic’ May last year, and it struck a cord with us immediately with the bouncy and complex tunes which we’ll be playing on the show this week.

Listen in to one of the tracks from Picnic below, and we are sure you’ll be hooked straight away too!

For more of Tobokegao’s tunes hit up his Bandcamp and Soundcloud pages, and follow him on Facebook and Twitter for all the latest updates on his latest tunes.

