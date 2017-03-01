PewDiePie – The Media Attacks

At the beginning of the year, YouTube sensation Felix Kjellberg, aka PewDiePie, released a video of two men proclaiming anti-semitic comments. PewDiePie released this video with his reaction to show the extents that people would go to in order to be on the internet. But it was met with a backlash.

Breakfast producer Morgan Burley caught up Senior Lecturer of Sociology at Monash University, Steven Roberts, to discuss this further.

Here’s PewDiePie’s response to the backlash.

Produced by Morgan Burley

Image from Flickr.com