Peter Drew – The man behind ‘Real Australians Say Welcome’
Peter Drew is a local artist, who holds a Masters Degree from the Glasgow School of Art. His artworks have been exhibited at the Art Gallery of South Australia and the National Gallery of Australia, although his most prominent work ‘Real Australians Say Welcome’ are installed on the city streets of Australia.
Louise Horobin caught up with him to have a chat about the ideas behind the posters and his thoughts on art as a way to transpire a political message.
