Penalty rates cuts: why it’s everyone’s business

Last week, workers, supporters and union groups came together to rally against the cuts to penalty rates, outside of the Fair Work Commission offices on North Terrace.

Hugh Ryland is a Member of the Adelaide Branch of the Industrial Workers of the World, which organised the event.

He joined Small Change’s Lisa Burns for a chat and explained how he came to find himself campaigning with the IWW’s Adelaide Branch, the IWW’s plans for a further campaigns, impacts on the over- and under-employed, and how workers and community members can engage in acts of defiance.

Produced by Lisa Burns