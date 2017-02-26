Penalty Rates and Bosses Unions

The recent “FairWork” decision to cut the penalty rates of many of the lowest paid and least secure workers in Australia is causing justified outrage. Unless key underlying issues are addressed however, any reversal campaign will be fatally undermined. Stephen and Sue talk to Sam, Alex and Jordan from the recently re-formed SA branch of the Industrial Workers of the World (the Wobblies), about the penalty rates issue, and the major role the SDA, the ‘shoppies’ union, has in compromising workers income needs, their pernicious relationship with the ALP and with big employers, and attempts to set up a new union that actually represents workers interests and consults with them in the retail and fast food sector.