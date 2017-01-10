Peer support program to ease job agency struggle
Anti-Poverty Network SA has received high numbers of complaints from job-seekers about their job agencies and as a result, has set up its own peer support, advocacy service. The service sees unemployed people from the network accompany job-seekers on their job agency appointments as defenders and witnesses.
Pas Forgione from Anti-Poverty Network SA joined Small Change’s Lisa Burns for a chat about the service, alongside Eileen Darley, a job-seeker who has been having concerning experiences during her job agency appointments.
If you or someone you know is going through similar experiences, this Saturday Anti-Poverty Network SA is holding an event to share information on job seekers’ rights and how to deal with your job network. The event is being held from 2 to 5pm at the Maritime Union Branch of SA, at 65 Nile Street in Port Adelaide.
Also, Anti-Poverty Network SA is holding a fundraiser screening of I, Daniel Blake on February 12 at the Odeon Star Cinemas at Semaphore. Details can be found here.
Produced by Lisa Burns
Share this postShare on Facebook Share on Twitter