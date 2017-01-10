Peer support program to ease job agency struggle

Anti-Poverty Network SA has received high numbers of complaints from job-seekers about their job agencies and as a result, has set up its own peer support, advocacy service. The service sees unemployed people from the network accompany job-seekers on their job agency appointments as defenders and witnesses.

Pas Forgione from Anti-Poverty Network SA joined Small Change’s Lisa Burns for a chat about the service, alongside Eileen Darley, a job-seeker who has been having concerning experiences during her job agency appointments.

If you or someone you know is going through similar experiences, this Saturday Anti-Poverty Network SA is holding an event to share information on job seekers’ rights and how to deal with your job network. The event is being held from 2 to 5pm at the Maritime Union Branch of SA, at 65 Nile Street in Port Adelaide.

Also, Anti-Poverty Network SA is holding a fundraiser screening of I, Daniel Blake on February 12 at the Odeon Star Cinemas at Semaphore. Details can be found here.

Produced by Lisa Burns