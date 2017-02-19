Partisan energy antics

Peak industry and business organisations have joined peak environment and social NGOs to sign onto a joint statement from 18 national organisations, which demands all political leaders to “stop partisan antics and work together to reform Australia’s energy systems and markets to deliver the reliable, affordable and clean energy that is critical to wellbeing, employment and prosperity”. To hear a perspective from one of the groups Des Lawrence spoke to Tennant Reed, Principal National Adviser – Public Policy at the Australian Industry Group.

Pixabay image: geralt CC0 Public Domain