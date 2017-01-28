Oysters and wine

Pacific v. angassi – the oyster debates will go on as long as there are oysters to argue over.

But for Paul Henry there is no debate – when at Coffin Bay or across the West Coast savouring the local bivalves, there is nothing to beat Boston Bay Riesling to go with them.

Paul (Wine Hero) Henry interrupted his Tunarama duties to share on Gastronaut his enthusiasms for the array of regional seafood – and the winery just back behind Port Lincoln.