Opportunity for people wanting to qualify and work in construction
16 Mar 2017
The North Hub Aboriginal pre-employment program offers training and practical experience for people who are interested in working in construction.
Samantha Wilson from Renewal SA says that there are jobs on the Northern Connector project for people who complete the training.
Applications close on 17 March 2017. For more details – click here, or call Adele at Carey Training on 8351 8812.
Share this postShare on Facebook Share on Twitter