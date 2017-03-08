One Man’s Journey to Life on Mars

This guest is like the A-team all rolled up into one life form.

Josh Richards: Physicist, Explosives Engineer, Soldier, Comedian and Astronaut candidate.

Josh is a Mars One Project candidate and in Adelaide for the WOMAdelaide festival to speak about Human Life on Mars, and joined Jennie in the studio to tell us all about it!

Make sure to check out his WOMAD talk on the 11th of March at 4pm, and also his Life on Mars discussion at the Adelaide Convention Centre on the 9th of March at 6pm.

Produced by Matt Welch

Image from Kvitka Becker