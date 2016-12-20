On This Day – Where the World of Animated Feature Films Came to Life

On the 21st of December in 1937, the first full length animated feature film in was screened in Hollywood. Walt Disney premiered the now known Disney classic, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

The film was a critical and commercial success and even briefly assumed the record of the highest grossing sound film at the time.

Produced by Kvitka Becker

Image sourced from Pixabay