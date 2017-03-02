On This Day – March 3rd

On this day back in 1847, the inventor of the telephone and the man who really kickstarted the communications revolution, Alexander Bell was born.

Bell apparently considered his invention of the telephone to be an intrusion on his real work as a scientist and refused to have one in his study.

and

In 1931, ‘The Star Spangled Banner’ was officially adopted as the American National Anthem in a congressional resolution.

There actually was no official anthem before this. Before 1931, there were a handful of patriotic hymns used during official functions such as Hail Columbia and My Country, Tis of Thee.

Produced By: Milly Schultz-Boylen