On this Day – March 17th

Today is the 17th of March.

March 17 of 461 ACE is the traditional death date of Saint Patrick and was made an official Christian feast day in the early 17th century, celebrating the arrival of Christianity in Ireland and Irish culture.

In 1968, The Bee Gees made their U.S. television debut on the Ed Sullivan show, ten years after they came together. The Bee Gees were an iconic act of the disco era, with massive singles such as “Stayin’ Alive” and “How Deep is Your Love”.

