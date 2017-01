Today is the 6th of January and today we are talking about French Heroine and Catholic Saint Joan of Arc, who born on this day in 1412.

Joan was born to a peasant family in Domremy in North Eastern France. Joan’s mother Isabelle, was said to be devoutly Catholic, which could have been where her obsession with Catholicism began.

Produced by Alicia Franceschini

Image by Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres