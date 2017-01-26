On this Day – January 27th

January 27th is the birthday of the famous Austrian composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Mozart was born on this day in 1756.

Mozart was a child prodigy and was said to have started composing at the age of five. His instruments of choice were the violin and the piano but he is most famous for his numerous symphonies, operas and concertos many of which are still familiar to people today if only by tune

On a more sombre note, January 27th is was the day that Russian troops entered and liberated around 7000 prisoners from the Auschwitz concentration camps and Killing centres in Poland in 1945.

