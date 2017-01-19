On This Day – January 20th

On this date in 1937, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt was sworn in for his second term and was the first to adhere to the new amendment that made January 20th the official inauguration date for all future presidents.

Roosevelt said in his first inaugural address in 1933 the famous line “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself,” and another perhaps even more well-known quote from John F. Kennedy inaugural speech on the 20th of January 1961 reads “Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country”.

Meanwhile, in 1993, Actress Audrey Hepburn died after suffering from cancer at the age of 63. Hepburn was a model, chorus girl, dancer, Broadway star but is best known for her film roles. Particularly popular was her starring role in 1961’s Breakfast at Tiffany’s the 1964 film adaptation of My Fair Lady.

Audrey Hepburn won the Academy Award for best actress in 1953 for her role in Roman Holiday and off-screen she was named as a special ambassador for UNICEF, in 1988 and in 1992, she was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.





Produced by Chloe Holmes

Image sourced from Wikkimedia commons