On this Day – February 10

On this day in 1971, Carole King released her critically acclaimed album Tapestry , which featured hits such as “I Feel The Earth Move” and “(You Make Me Feel) Like A Natural Woman” .

American playwright Arthur Miller died on this day in 2005.

Meanwhile in 1972, David Bowie debuted his famous bisexual alien rock superstar persona known as ‘Ziggy Stardust’ in a London pub.

Produced by Milly Schultz-Boylen

Image sourced from Flickr