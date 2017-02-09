On this Day – February 10
On this day in 1971, Carole King released her critically acclaimed album Tapestry , which featured hits such as “I Feel The Earth Move” and “(You Make Me Feel) Like A Natural Woman” .
American playwright Arthur Miller died on this day in 2005.
Meanwhile in 1972, David Bowie debuted his famous bisexual alien rock superstar persona known as ‘Ziggy Stardust’ in a London pub.
Produced by Milly Schultz-Boylen
Image sourced from Flickr
