On This Day – December 23rd

Today is the 23rd of December and on this day in 1823 the famous poem A Visit from Saint Nicholas more commonly known as T’was The Night Before Christmas was first published by an anonymous author.

The story was later claimed by two authors, Clement Clarke Moore and and Henry Livingston but, either way it remains a Christmas classic.

Produced By: Chloe Holmes