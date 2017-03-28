On this Day

Breakfast Producer Tim Sutherland joined Jennie Lenman to speak about what happened on the 29th of March in history.

In 1973, the last US soldiers left South Vietnam as per the Paris peace accords, and while this wasn’t the definitive end of the war it was certainly a milestone on the path to peace.

In 1993, well loved actor and director Clint Eastwood won his first Oscar – but not for acting… and in 1901, Edmund Barton was elected as the first Prime Minister of Australia.

Produced by Tim Sutherland