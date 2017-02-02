On This Day – 3rd of Feburary

On this day in 1899, it was decided at the Premier’s conference that Australia’s capital city should be neither Melbourne nor Sydney.

In 1954, Queen Elizabeth II became the first reigning monarch to visit Australia. She and her husband, Prince Phillip sailed into Sydney and spent 58 days in Australia, visiting an impressive 57 cities and towns.

Today is the birthday of Dave Davies – the lead guitarist from British band, The Kinks.

Produced By: Milly Schultz-Boylen.

Image Source: Wikimedia Commons