On the Road with Woodlock

Following a series of sold out shows, the occasional festival and a trip to China, Melbourne band Woodlock are back on the road this month to promote their new single, ‘Something Broke That Day’.



Jennie Lenman and Ian Newton spoke to guitarist and vocalist Zeke Walters from the road about their new single and more.

You can catch them live at Jive Bar tonight.

Produced by Milly Schultz-Boylen

Image sourced from Facebook