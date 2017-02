High energy funky folk’n’rock outfit Operation Firehat will be providing the music for a dance program about gypsies in this year’s Adelaide Fringe.

Listen in to find out more as the Songcatcher team try to calm them down long enough to tell us about the original music in the show, how it came about, and possibly play some of it… Mayhem likely.

9pm Monday Feb 13 Radio Adelaide 101.5FM, digital and online.