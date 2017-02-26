On Songcatcher This Week- Nikko and Snooks

Nikko (Nick) Kipridis has been a mainstay among local blues circles, hammering out four albums with his longtime band The Streamliners, coupled with work as a sought after sideman/session guitarist for a number of local groups and artists. Snooks La Vie is known as the soulful voice of Adelaide band The Hiptones, whose 2006 debut CD “Right Now” caused a national buzz which resulted in them being snapped up by Sony BMG.

Together they have just released a new EP, “Way Back Home”. We think it might be worth having a listen. And talking to them about who they are and why they write songs together….

9pm Monday 27th February 2017 Radio Adelaide 101.5 FM, digital and online.