On Songcatcher This Week – Matt Saunders

Born and raised in Washington DC, but a resident of Adelaide for the past decade, Matt Saunders is a songwriter who creates songs in his home studio playing all instruments himself, releasing the resulting product under the moniker A Clearing.

Matt has a new album Reclamation due for release in the very near future, and will be playing tracks from this as well as discussing his ideas about songwriting.

9pm Monday 6th February 2017 Radio Adelaide 101.5FM, digital and online.