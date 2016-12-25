On Songcatcher This Week – Lazy Eye
26 Dec 2016
Describing themselves as “Soul Drenched Blues. Think Booker T sharing a scotch with B.B. King at the crossroads after midnight”, the trio known as Lazy Eye – Evan Whetter, Erica Graf and Mario Marino – take time out fro their hectic schedule to play tracks from their very recently released “In The Pocket” CD and talk about their music.
A perfect groove for the night after Christmas!!
9pm Monday 26th December 2106 Radio Adelaide 101.5FM, digital and online.