On Songcatcher This Week – Damushi Ensemble
29 Jan 2017
It’s almost Fringe time, so time to talk to some songwriters presenting their songs in this year’s program.
This week we talk to Dadanii from the Damushi Ensemble who are presenting a series of shows at Nexus Arts and Mama Jambo, featuring traditional drummers, guitarist, bassist, singers and dancers performing Hi-Life and uptempo Afro beats music. Promises to be a lively show!
9pm Monday 30th January Radio Adelaide 101.5FM, digital and online.