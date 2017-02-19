On Songcatcher This Week – Adrienne Lovelock (with Peter Day)

Community music activist and songwriter Adrienne Lovelock has been involved in music for many years, coordinating the Hills Folk Club and Friday Night Folk; and Upstairs at the Brunswick for the Folk Federation. She enjoys making music together with other people and supporting other songwriters.

She now has a CD “Every Road Leads Somewhere” soon to be released, and she will be playing some tracks from this as well as some live tracks in the studio with her partner Peter Day.

9pm Monday February 20th Radio Adelaide 101.5FM, digital and online.