Tasker and Smith, Heads of the SABFASSA, are assigned the mission to entertain in any way they know how

A Suitable Girl (2017)

Ali Barter

Read more

From the heart-stirring catharsis brought on by the anthems of her youth, to her own candid musical outpourings today, Ali Barter understands a thing or two about capturing frank, sometimes messy emotions in memorable song form.