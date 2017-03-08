Objective Unknown 8/03/17

In Objective Unknown episode 2: Electric Boogaloo; the boys take another step in the wrong direction on the path to becoming the most factual, deep and mature show on Radio Adelaide. Bung and Fritz return to attempt to beat the general’s challenge and remain employed by the South Australian Secret Service. Two new Cosmic characters enter the show, Tim and Josh plan ahead for their holidays, as well as an interview with counsel worker extraordinaire; Marc Scott.

Track Artist Album

Benny Hill Theme Remix Construct Productions Benny Hill Theme Remix